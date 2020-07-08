Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge ordered probation for an Iowa businessman with deep ties to the Republican Party, saying he failed to show genuine remorse for assaulting a woman at his home last year. Judge Michael Huppert rejected a request by David Greenspon for a deferred judgment in the assault, which occurred at Greenspon’s West Des Moines mansion last November. Instead, he said that Greenspon would be convicted of assault with intent to inflict serious injury, and the aggravated misdemeanor would stay on his record even if he successfully completes his one-year probation term. Greenspon is the owner of Competitive Edge, a Des Moines advertising supply company.

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa summer school program has been been moved from in-person to online after several students screened for coronavirus symptoms registered fevers this week. The Hawk Eye reports that North Hill Elementary School in Burlington suspended it's in-person summer school program on Tuesday after eight students showed up with temperatures of 100.4 degrees or higher. About 60 students attended the program, which began Monday. Principal Mark Taylor says students were screened for symptoms and temperatures upon arrival to the building before getting out of the car. Officials say the district is working closely with Des Moines County Public Health to determine if or when the summer program can resume in-person instruction.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is plowing ahead with its plan to resume federal executions next week, for the first time in more than 15 years. That's despite the coronavirus pandemic raging both inside and outside prisons and despite stagnating national support for the death penalty. Three people are scheduled to die by lethal injection in one week at an Indiana prison, beginning Monday. The decision to go ahead with the executions has been criticized as a dangerous and political move by the Trump administration, at a time when there is great scrutiny on racial disparities in the death penalty and on larger criminal justice system.

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says city and county officials in Iowa do not have the authority to implement mandatory mask wearing unless the governor says they can. Reynolds on Tuesday reiterated her stance when asked about a proclamation signed by Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson on Sunday requiring residents to wear a face covering in public. Reynolds says local government officials cannot under Iowa law implement orders that conflict with public health declarations of the governor. Reynolds also acknowledges spikes in cases in some counties among young adults. She says if it's tied to bars she may consider limiting hours or rolling back “some of the mitigation efforts on bars.”