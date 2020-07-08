Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says city and county officials in Iowa do not have the authority to implement mandatory mask wearing unless the governor says they can. Reynolds on Tuesday reiterated her stance when asked about a proclamation signed by Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson on Sunday requiring residents to wear a face covering in public. Reynolds says local government officials cannot under Iowa law implement orders that conflict with public health declarations of the governor. Reynolds also acknowledges spikes in cases in some counties among young adults. She says if it's tied to bars she may consider limiting hours or rolling back “some of the mitigation efforts on bars.”

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors in Iowa have filed a rarely used leak charge against a Black Lives Matter protester accused of stealing a confidential police document and another who allegedly displayed it during a TV news broadcast. The two have been charged with unauthorized dissemination of intelligence data. It's a felony charge that carries up to five years in prison. The Iowa Judicial Branch says it’s only the second time the charge has been used since 2010. Des Moines police spokesman Paul Parizek says it's appropriate given the circumstances of the case. The document was a bulletin related to protesters who were under investigation for allegedly destroying a police car.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Employees at the Iowa Veterans Home have been disciplined more than 20 times for personal protective equipment lapses that potentially exposed residents and staff to coronavirus. Commandant Timon Oujiri says the strict approach to requiring masks and other equipment when interacting with residents and colleagues has helped keep coronavirus largely out of the state’s biggest nursing home. He says 25 employees and seven residents have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic and all have recovered. Oujiri says he considers that a major success, noting that the Marshalltown home has 456 residents and 900 employees. Nineteen employees have been suspended or reprimanded for potentially exposing residents or staff, and two others were fired during their probationary periods.

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will spend $50 million in federal funding on adult and childhood mental health and substance abuse programs. The money is part of the state’s allocation from the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package that was approved by Congress and signed by the president in March. Reynolds says $30 million will be used for mental health services administered regionally across the state. The remaining $20 million will go to mental health and substance abuse providers to cover increased costs. Reynolds says stress caused by the coronavirus has increased the need for mental health services.