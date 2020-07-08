Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CDT

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa summer school program has been been moved from in-person to online after several students screened for coronavirus symptoms registered fevers this week. The Hawk Eye reports that North Hill Elementary School in Burlington suspended it's in-person summer school program on Tuesday after eight students showed up with temperatures of 100.4 degrees or higher. About 60 students attended the program, which began Monday. Principal Mark Taylor says students were screened for symptoms and temperatures upon arrival to the building before getting out of the car. Officials say the district is working closely with Des Moines County Public Health to determine if or when the summer program can resume in-person instruction.

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says city and county officials in Iowa do not have the authority to implement mandatory mask wearing unless the governor says they can. Reynolds on Tuesday reiterated her stance when asked about a proclamation signed by Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson on Sunday requiring residents to wear a face covering in public. Reynolds says local government officials cannot under Iowa law implement orders that conflict with public health declarations of the governor. Reynolds also acknowledges spikes in cases in some counties among young adults. She says if it's tied to bars she may consider limiting hours or rolling back “some of the mitigation efforts on bars.”

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines School Board has voted to move forward on a nearly $20 million high school and middle school sports stadium in partnership with Drake University, despite pushback from some district patrons. The city’s school board unanimously approved on Tuesday design and rental agreements with Drake University and the design firm. All but $4.5 million of the stadium’s $19.5 million cost will come from state funds. Critics who spoke at Tuesday's board meeting said the funding should go toward improving schools and existing stadiums. The 4,000-seat stadium will be the home field for four of the district’s five high school football teams and will be home for all of the district’s soccer teams. Drake also will use the field for its soccer teams.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors in Iowa have filed a rarely used leak charge against a Black Lives Matter protester accused of stealing a confidential police document and another who allegedly displayed it during a TV news broadcast. The two have been charged with unauthorized dissemination of intelligence data. It's a felony charge that carries up to five years in prison. The Iowa Judicial Branch says it’s only the second time the charge has been used since 2010. Des Moines police spokesman Paul Parizek says it's appropriate given the circumstances of the case. The document was a bulletin related to protesters who were under investigation for allegedly destroying a police car.