Illinois health officials report 980 new COVID-19 cases, 36 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 980 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 36 additional confirmed deaths.

- Champaign County: 2 males 70s

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 4 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s

- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s 1 male 80s

- Kane County: 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

- McHenry County: 2 females 70s

- McLean County: 1 female 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Winnebago County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

IDPH is reporting a total of 149,432 cases, including 7,099 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,742 tests for a total of 1,842,576.

Health officials said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 1 –July 7 is 2.6%.

As of Tuesday night, 1,518 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. IDPH said of those, 331 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

