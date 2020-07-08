Iowa Gov. Reynolds speaks out against mask mandates

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday local governments cannot implement mask requirements because they are not consistent with her public health disaster proclamation.

But Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson defended her city’s new mask requirement and said the city attorney told her the mandate is authorized under a local emergency declaration and Iowa’s home rule provisions.

“Regarding the governor’s statements this morning about the proclamation, it stands as written,” Broderson said in a Facebook post. “Enforcement is the issue and we are working on that, nevertheless; it’s the right thing to do. Some say this is political, but I can assure you, for me, it absolutely is not. It is me doing my job as your Mayor. Some may say it’s over-reaching and I promise you that I will err on the side of over-reaching any day instead of under reaching in doing every possible thing I can to protect the people and economy in Muscatine.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Muscatine police did not start enforcing the mask order.

Reynolds said she will “look at” allowing local governments to mandate mask-wearing in public.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.