Kanye West no longer supports Trump, says he’s serious about running for president

Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington.
Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Rapper Kanye West said he doesn’t support President Donald Trump anymore, and that he was serious when he recently announced he was running for president himself.

He also believes he had the coronavirus back in February.

West discussed those topics, among many others, during a wide-ranging interview with Forbes published Wednesday.

He reportedly told Forbes he’s lost faith in Trump, saying he was turned off by reports that Trump hid in an underground bunker during protests over racial injustice and police brutality.

Although West missed deadlines in multiple states to get on the ballot, he said his announced presidential run is not a publicity stunt.

He added that he doesn’t care if his campaign would help Trump win by taking away votes from former Vice President Joe Biden.

As far as COVID-19, it’s unclear if West was tested, but he believes he had it, saying he was confined to his bed with overwhelming chills.

