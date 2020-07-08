Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Iowa governor decries local mandatory mask wearing

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says city and county officials in Iowa do not have the authority to implement mandatory mask wearing unless the governor says they can. Reynolds on Tuesday reiterated her stance when asked about a proclamation signed by Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson on Sunday requiring residents to wear a face covering in public. Reynolds says local government officials cannot under Iowa law implement orders that conflict with public health declarations of the governor. Reynolds also acknowledges spikes in cases in some counties among young adults. She says if it's tied to bars she may consider limiting hours or rolling back “some of the mitigation efforts on bars.”

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-IOWA-CHARGES

Black Lives Matter protesters face rare leak charge in Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors in Iowa have filed a rarely used leak charge against a Black Lives Matter protester accused of stealing a confidential police document and another who allegedly displayed it during a TV news broadcast. The two have been charged with unauthorized dissemination of intelligence data. It's a felony charge that carries up to five years in prison. The Iowa Judicial Branch says it’s only the second time the charge has been used since 2010. Des Moines police spokesman Paul Parizek says it's appropriate given the circumstances of the case. The document was a bulletin related to protesters who were under investigation for allegedly destroying a police car.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA VETERANS HOME

Iowa Veterans Home disciplines employees for mask violations

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Employees at the Iowa Veterans Home have been disciplined more than 20 times for personal protective equipment lapses that potentially exposed residents and staff to coronavirus. Commandant Timon Oujiri says the strict approach to requiring masks and other equipment when interacting with residents and colleagues has helped keep coronavirus largely out of the state’s biggest nursing home. He says 25 employees and seven residents have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic and all have recovered. Oujiri says he considers that a major success, noting that the Marshalltown home has 456 residents and 900 employees. Nineteen employees have been suspended or reprimanded for potentially exposing residents or staff, and two others were fired during their probationary periods.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MENTAL HEALTH

Iowa governor to use $50M in federal money for mental health

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will spend $50 million in federal funding on adult and childhood mental health and substance abuse programs. The money is part of the state’s allocation from the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package that was approved by Congress and signed by the president in March. Reynolds says $30 million will be used for mental health services administered regionally across the state. The remaining $20 million will go to mental health and substance abuse providers to cover increased costs. Reynolds says stress caused by the coronavirus has increased the need for mental health services.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISON

COVID-19 outbreak infects 61 inmates, 5 staff at Iowa prison

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A coronavirus virus outbreak that has infected 61 inmates and five staff members at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility has claimed the life of its first inmate there. The Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release Tuesday that 71-year-old Ray Allen Vanlengen was diagnosed with COVID-19 before he died Monday at the University of Iowa Hospital. He also had multiple preexisting medical conditions and had been serving up to 100 years in prison for four sexual abuse convictions from Black Hawk County. The earliest he was eligible to be released was January 2039.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GOP-CONVENTION

Trump 'flexible' on size of convention as lawmakers shy away

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he's “flexible” on the size of the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, as a growing number of Senate Republicans talk about skipping the event. Asked in an interview Tuesday whether he'd want as big an event if the state's coronavirus cases continue to surge, Trump replied that the decision “really depends on the timing.” The remark on Gray Television's “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” came as Republican senators including Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee announced they would stay away from the event. Both are in their 80s, and the virus takes a high toll on older people.