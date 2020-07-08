Man fatally shot in Clinton Monday night

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday night.

Officers responded at 11:26 p.m. to the 300 block of 2nd Avenue for a report of shots fired from a vehicle at a residence, police said in a media release.

Saul Devaughn Jackson, 29, was struck by a bullet and transported to Mercy One in Clinton, where he died from his injuries.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.