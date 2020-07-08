Advertisement

Meet TV’s Michael Tilka

KWQC's newest addition to the newsroom
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Michael Tilka, a new TV6 reporter, formally joined the KWQC team in May following his college graduation from Indiana University.

Tilka, who grew up in the Quad Cities, tells the highlights of his biography which includes his family owning RIBCO and his love of sports news. Tilka also reflects on some of the stories he’s had the privilege to cover.

Follow KWQC Michael Tilka on Facebook

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Nail Salon Products Explained

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Learn the difference between Shellac and other gel polishes. When would you request dipping powders? And what's so great about Polygel? Nail jargon is explained in this segment of PSL.

News

Rock Island County reports 25 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Health Department on Wednesday reported 25 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 1, 122.

Paula Sands Live

Hearing Health’s Importance During COVID

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Hearing loss can create even more depression and deeper struggles when it comes to coping with pandemic quarantines. Terrific technology options can assist folks with hearing loss to stay connected with loved ones and to the outside world in general.

Paula Sands Live

Meet TV's Michael Tilka

Updated: 1 hours ago
Meet TV's Michael Tilka

Latest News

Iowa News

Seven more coronavirus deaths, 418 new confirmed cases reported in Iowa

Updated: 1 hours ago
Seven more people have died from the coronavirus and another 418 confirmed cases have been reported in Iowa between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Paula Sands Live

All About Avocados

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Avocados are a super food! Learn more about this delicious and so very nutritious fruit---plus watch a demo to see how avocados are used in a festive potato salad recipe.

Paula Sands Live

All About Avocados

Updated: 2 hours ago
PSL segment highlighting health benefits of avocados--plus prep/selection tips and recipe demo.

Paula Sands Live

Greatness of Yogurt

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Yogurt is truly great in terms of nutrition and taste. And the dairy option is available in so many options---everybody can find a way to eat it daily. Plus---watch to learn a quick and delicious recipe for Yogurt Trail Mix Bark.!

Iowa News

Black Lives Matter protesters face rare leak charge in Iowa

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors in Iowa have filed a rarely used leak charge against a Black Lives Matter protester accused of stealing a confidential police document and another who allegedly displayed it during a TV news broadcast.

News

Davenport, Pleasant Valley school districts cancel graduation ceremonies

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Davenport and Pleasant Valley school districts are canceling their upcoming graduation ceremonies.