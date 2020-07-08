Meet TV’s Michael Tilka

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Michael Tilka, a new TV6 reporter, formally joined the KWQC team in May following his college graduation from Indiana University.

Tilka, who grew up in the Quad Cities, tells the highlights of his biography which includes his family owning RIBCO and his love of sports news. Tilka also reflects on some of the stories he’s had the privilege to cover.

Follow KWQC Michael Tilka on Facebook

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.