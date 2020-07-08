Advertisement

Moline-Coal Valley holds virtual community meeting to discuss options for school year

Moline-Coal Valley School District
Moline-Coal Valley School District
By Courtney Spinelli
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

The Moline-Coal Valley School District held a virtual community conversation with Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage, school board members, and over 200 people who attended Tuesday night.

The virtual meeting was the second held by the district, with the first on July 2. The discussion allowed parents to share what worked well during remote learning and what issues or challenges they faced.

According to district administration, they just received guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education on reopening schools. Administrators are now able to begin the process of planning for the upcoming school year.

“We will be developing our plan to mirror what the state is suggesting we do,” said Savage.

Savage said, “a lot of what you read there are recommendations, but there are a few things that will be required of districts as we make our plans.”

“Right now we know the State Department of Education and the State Department of Health are being very strict on their requirement for face coverings,” said Savage. “There are some opportunities for students to remove face coverings if they are outside and able to a part from one another. There are also students that perhaps have a medical condition to where a doctor would indicate where a face covering would not be appropriate.”

Savage explained Tuesday night, “We want to focus getting kids back in school in some way, in some fashion, in particular our younger students. Second of all we want to focus on equity, so our students that might have disadvantages outside of school, we want to focus on getting them back in the school so that they can get the most help and support that they need.”

Increased cleaning, sanitizing and being prepared of moving in and out of face-to-face instruction and remote learning are things the superintendent says the school is preparing for.

“Whatever we plan, we know that it could change,” said Savage.

Many questions and concerns were posed by parents and guardians on Tuesday’s virtual call, including comments contributed by parents that were interested in e-learning, in-person, and options of blended learning. Other topics of discussion included return to sports and the availability of more take-home Chromebooks to families who only were provided one.

“That’s our concern for the fall is if they’re not back in school. We couldn’t always be on remote learning all the time and our kids some days were going from place to place because they didn’t have anywhere to go,” said one parent.

Another parent commented Tuesday, seeing whether the school would allow certain ages to resume in-person learning, with others at home. She said, “With the younger students I’m definitely comfortable homeschooling. I’m comfortable with lesson plans, homeschooling but with my older I’m not.”

Concerns over children with compromised immune systems was brought up by a mother who spoke Tuesday. She said, ”I would hope that we would have the choice to e-learn. I don’t feel comfortable sending my child back to school.”

As the district works to form its plan, a survey was recently released, asking for feedback. “Your voice is crucial in helping make the right decisions for our students, families, and staff,” it reads.

Savage said nearly 2,000 people responded to the survey. “We love hearing from you... directly from our parents and our caregivers so we can make the best decisions for the kids here in Moline and in Coal Valley,” she said Tuesday night.

She said the survey will remain open until ‘the end of the week.'

“This is the week that we’re digging into all of the data and drafting those plans, but we know that if blended learning is something that we need to do,” said Savage, “we know that you all have preferred full days rather than half days.”

Next week, Savage said, administrators will take the drafted plans and meet with all of the teachers group, the support staff group, with nurses, and more and will be sending the information out to the Board of Education and matching up on all comments made by parents in conversations and surveys.

“Our plan will be fully promoted out to the community on the 20th, if not before,” said Savage.

“We know that families need to get this information as much as possible,” she said.

Savage said, “It’s going to be a challenge. There’s no easy way around that, but every district is in the same boat and keeping kids safe is our priority. We think it’s worth it. We think it’s worth it to take these extra steps to get our kids in school.”

