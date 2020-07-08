Nail Salon Products Explained

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Every industry has its own jargon---a language that only the pros use with proficiency. In the case of nail products, it might be advantageous for consumers to know the terms. Why? There are two reasons: you get the exact service and products that you desire---plus the professional books the right amount of time for the appointment! It can make a HUGE difference for all involved.

Cindy Van Fossen of Studio Seven in Davenport joins PSL to decode the terms.The segment covers the difference between Shellac (it’s a specific PRODUCT from the brand CND) and other gel polishes. Cindy explains that dipping powders are really just classic acrylic nails. She additionally gives a recommendation for what is her favorite product for nails: Polygel. PolyGel is a breakthrough nail enhancement that can be applied as an overlay or used to sculpt a full set of nails. It’s basically a no-dust acrylic powder in a gel base that is more easily tolerated by customers.

Studio Seven / 2902 Middle Road / Davenport, IA / (563) 323-0771 Studio Seven on Facebook (see post below)

