Rock Island County reports 25 new coronavirus cases

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department on Wednesday reported 25 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the t5otal number to 1, 122.

Eight patients are currently hospitalized, according to the health department. The number of deaths stands at 30.

“We continue to see a growing number of people in their teens, 20s, and 30s test positive for COVID-19. In fact, 20 of today’s cases are patients younger than 40 years old,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said in a media release.

“No one knows how their body will react to this new virus. We’ve seen younger people become seriously ill and die. We also are significantly concerned about younger patients who have mild symptoms exposing more vulnerable people. This virus is especially serious to older people and those with underlying health conditions.”

The new cases are:

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

A girl younger than 10 who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

