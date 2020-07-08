Advertisement

Sanity trial in newspaper shooting postponed amid pandemic

This June 28, 2018 file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md.
This June 28, 2018 file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md.(Anne Arundel Police via AP, File)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Hearings and a jury trial to determine criminal sanity for a man who pleaded guilty to killing five people at a Maryland newspaper have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hearings for Jarrod Ramos have been moved to August and a sanity trial will now be held in December.

Ramos pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible in the 2018 newsroom rampage that killed Capital Gazette staffers John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith.

His defense wants more records pertaining to a prosecution expert’s jail visit.

The trial is to determine whether Ramos was criminally sane during the murders.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa News

Black Lives Matter protesters face rare leak charge in Iowa

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors in Iowa have filed a rarely used leak charge against a Black Lives Matter protester accused of stealing a confidential police document and another who allegedly displayed it during a TV news broadcast.

National

Walgreens dives into primary care with clinic expansion

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By TOM MURPHY
Walgreens will squeeze primary care clinics into as many as 700 of its U.S. stores over the next few years in a major expansion of the care it offers customers.

National

Canada's Trudeau declines trade meeting in U.S. amid coronavirus

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has turned down the invitation to meet with President Donald Trump and Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for the new trade agreement.

News

Davenport, Pleasant Valley school districts cancel graduation ceremonies

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Davenport and Pleasant Valley school districts are canceling their upcoming graduation ceremonies.

News

Tracking the Curve 7/7

Updated: 47 minutes ago
TV6 tracks the latest coronavirus cases and deaths in Illinois and Iowa.

Latest News

Education

Davenport, Pleasant Valley school districts cancel graduation ceremonies

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Davenport Community School District and the Pleasant Valley Community School District have announced that they have canceled their upcoming graduation ceremonies.

Coronavirus

U.S. sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating in the U.S.

National

Facebook civil rights audit: ‘Serious setbacks’ mar progress

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
The audit recommends that Facebook build a “civil rights infrastructure” into every aspect of the company.

Local

Iowa Gov. Reynolds speaks out against mask mandates

Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday local governments cannot implement mask requirements because they are not consistent with her public health disaster proclamation.

National Politics

Data: Congress created virus aid, then reaped the benefits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY and BRIAN SLODYSKO
At least a dozen lawmakers have ties to organizations that received federal coronavirus aid, according to newly released government data, highlighting how Washington insiders were both author and beneficiary of one of the biggest government programs in U.S. history.