Advertisement

Scooter stolen from Walmart returned to disabled vet

‘The victim was extremely excited to get his scooter back’
Security video shows two women taking the scooter after the man parked it to use a Walmart scooter with a shopping basket.
Security video shows two women taking the scooter after the man parked it to use a Walmart scooter with a shopping basket.(Source: Palm Bay Police Department)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BAY, Fla. (Gray News) – An 85-year-old disabled veteran is reunited with his mobility scooter after it was taken from a Walmart while he was shopping this week.

The Palm Bay Police Department says the suspects have been identified.

“The victim was extremely excited to get his scooter back and expressed his utmost appreciation and thanks for the support of this community,” the department said in a Facebook post.

**UPDATE** Thanks to our amazing community, the suspects have been identified and the scooter has been returned to the...

Posted by Palm Bay Police Department on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Security video showed two women taking the scooter after the man parked it to use a Walmart scooter with a shopping basket.

“The suspects took the victim’s scooter, and after using it to ride around the store loaded the scooter into their truck, a white Ford F150 with a toolbox in the bed, and drove away,” the Facebook post said.

The names of the suspects and charges they may face will be released later, according to police.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Another COVID-19 record as cases surpass 3 million

Updated: moments ago
|
Coronavirus cases approach 3 million as offiials determine the next steps.

News

First Alert Day for Wednesday for heat and humidity

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
A First Alert Day for heat and humidity on Wednesday, July 8th

Coronavirus

Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

National

Federal agencies, hazmat crews respond to Florida church selling COVID-19 ‘miracle solution’

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Multiple agencies were called to the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton in connection with search warrants.

Coronavirus

Brooks Brothers, worn by Lincoln and Kennedy, goes bankrupt

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By JOSEPH PISANI and MATT OTT AP Business Writers
The coronavirus pandemic pushed the 200-year-old company to seek Chapter 11 protection Wednesday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

United will warn 36,000 workers they could be laid off

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer
The outlook for a recovery in air travel has dimmed in just the past two weeks, as infection rates rise in much of the U.S. and some states imposed new quarantine requirements.

National

1 officer charged in George Floyd death seeks case dismissal

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By AMY FORLITI
An attorney for one of four Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd is asking to have his client’s case dismissed, saying there isn’t probable cause to charge him based on all of the evidence in the case and the law.

National Politics

AP Exclusive: ‘Strike for Black Lives’ to highlight racism

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of fast food, ride-share, nursing home and airport workers in more than 25 cities are expected to walk off the job July 20 for about eight minutes.

Crime

Man fatally shot in Clinton Monday night

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Clinton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday night.

Education

Summer school program suspended at Burlington elementary school

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Burlington Community School District has suspended the in-person summer school program at North Hill Elementary after eight students were sent home with fevers.