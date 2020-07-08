Seven more coronavirus deaths, 418 new confirmed cases reported in Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Seven more people have died from the coronavirus and another 418 confirmed cases have been reported in Iowa between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number to 732 deaths and 32,343 confirmed cases. According to public health officials, 344,474 people have been tested and 25,868 people have recovered.

The state website, which shows the data in real-time, also shows that 165 people were hospitalized as of Tuesday.

In Scott County, 32 more cases were reported between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning, bringing the total to 848, according to the state’s website.

Ten people have died and 588 have recovered, according to the website. More than 15,000 people have been tested.

A breakdown of other local cases includes:

Muscatine County , 650 confirmed cases (4,703 tested); 44 deaths; 560 recovered; three hospitalized as of Tuesday.

Louisa County , 363 confirmed cases (1,477 tested); 13 deaths; 341 recovered.

Des Moines County , 92 confirmed cases (2,916 tested); two deaths; 79 recovered.

Henry County , 87 confirmed cases (1,761 tested); three deaths; 77 recovered.

Lee County , 54 confirmed cases (2,029 tested); two death; 41 recovered; one hospitalized as of Tuesday.

Jackson County , 35 confirmed cases (1,398) tested); no deaths; 16 recovered.

Clinton County , 114 confirmed cases (3,523 tested); one death; 69 recovered.

Cedar County, 85 confirmed cases (1,733 tested); one death; 66 recovered.

Visit TV6′s Tracking the Curve page for more information on state and local cases in the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities, as well as resources.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.