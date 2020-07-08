Advertisement

Staycation Idea: Templeton Rye Distillery

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Templeton, Iowa (KWQC) -

People aren’t necessarily traveling that far this summer. If you’re up for a “staycation” (staying in Iowa, that is) requiring a road trip to the other side of Iowa, Templeton Rye distillery just might be for you!

Tim Grimes of Templeton Rye joined PSL to talk about the distillery, visitor’s center, and museum. Public tours in groups up to 10 people can be booked in advance. Tour times: Wednesday-Saturday at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., & 3 p.m. Reservations are required.

The interview also covered a brand new product which ties into “Field of Dreams” (even though the distillery is located very far away!) because two professional baseball players grew up in Templeton. The product is Templeton 10 Year Corn Whiskey. Corn alcohol is unique to the distillery which normally makes only rye products. Grimes says that corn whiskey is a sweeter bourbon product and that rye is spicier.

Templeton Rye is open Wednesday-Saturday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Templeton Rye / 209 E 3rd Steet/ Templeton, IA 51463 / Ph. (712) 669-8793 / Email tours@templetonrye.com

