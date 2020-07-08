Advertisement

Summer school program suspended at Burlington elementary school

The Burlington Community School District has suspended the in-person summer school program at North Hill Elementary after eight students were sent home with fevers.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Community School District has suspended the in-person summer school program at North Hill Elementary after eight students were sent home with fevers.

However, the school district said in a post on its Facebook page that there have been no confirmed coronavirus cases at this time.

“BCSD continues to work closely with the CDC and the local health department to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students, staff and their families,” according to the post.

TV6 has reached out to the school district and will update this story when we hear back.

