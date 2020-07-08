Advertisement

U.S. Attorney, IRS urge taxpayers to be on lookout for scams

Tax payment and filing deadline is July 15
Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(WLUC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Government officials and the IRS are urging tax payers to be on the lookout for scam artists as the deadline for filing taxes approaches.

United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum and Acting Special Agent in Charge Adam Steiner said scammers are looking for ways to steal people’s personal information and money.

As a reminder, the IRS will not contact you by phone, email, or social media to ask for personal information. Krickbaum and Steiner said these can be signs of a scam.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office and IRS Criminal Investigation will investigate and prosecute criminals who use taxpayer’s personal information to commit crimes,” Krickbaum said in a news release. “Individuals who perpetrate tax scams and prey on the most vulnerable of taxpayers will be held responsible.” 

On Wednesday, Krickbaum and Steiner urged people that owe taxes, even if they have a filing extension, to carefully review their situation and pay what they can by July 15 to avoid penalties and interest.

The original filing date and tax payment for 2019 was postponed from April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020 due to COVID-19.

The IRS said it has options for people facing hardships and cannot pay in full, including those affected by COVID-19 on its website.

“Taxpayers who are unable to pay their taxes in full should act as quickly as possible since interest and penalties can quickly accumulate when more time passes,” Steiner said in a news release. “You must pay the taxes you owe by July 15.”

For official information, the public is asked to go directly and solely to IRS.gov.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

