DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Due to COVID, group travel tours with the KWQC staff in 2020 have all been cancelled. So, PSL has decided to share a travelogue; it’s a look back at Holiday Vacations’ station-hosted tours with travel groups from the Quad Cities from the past few years.

In this segment, Paula is sharing video highlights of the group vacation of 35 Quad Citians that she hosted to America’s National Parks. Part 3 has more from Glacier National Park and ends up in Yellowstone National Park with the following highlights:

Red Bus Tour (”Red Jammers”)

Dinosaur museum (the first T-Rex fossils were found in Montana!)

Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center

Volcanic Mountains

Helena, Montana

Old Faithful (yes....they caught the massive geyser erupting!)

Special thanks to Paula’s husband, David Sands, for shooting and editing all the Holiday Vacations videos for PSL!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.