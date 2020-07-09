DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Due to COVID, group travel tours with the KWQC staff in 2020 have all been cancelled. So, PSL has decided to share a travelogue; it’s a look back at Holiday Vacations’ station-hosted tours with travel groups from the Quad Cities from the past few years.

In this segment, Paula is sharing video highlights of the group vacation of 35 Quad Citians that she hosted to America’s National Parks. Part 4 spends time showing off beautiful attractions in Yellowstone National Park, Jackson, WY, and Grand Teton National Park.

Special thanks to Paula’s husband, David Sands, for shooting and editing all the Holiday Vacations videos for PSL!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.