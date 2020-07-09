Advertisement

Bettendorf Community School District releases draft Return to Learn plan

The Bettendorf Community School District released its draft Return to Learn plan on Wednesday.
The Bettendorf Community School District released its draft Return to Learn plan on Wednesday.
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 8, 2020
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Community School District released its draft Return to Learn plan on Wednesday.

The district said teachers, administrators, nurses and counselors worked collaboratively to create a draft plan, which was submitted to and approved by the Iowa Department of Education.

The Return to Learn Plan addresses three potential models for students this fall. The options include an on-site learning model, hybrid learning model and remote learning model.

On-Site Learning Model: Students access learning in a traditional format with in-person learning

Hybrid Learning Model: A blend of on-site and off-site access to learning.

Remote Learning Model: Students would access all instructional learning through an online model.

The school district said its Return to Learn leadership team will continue to provide further details of its plan during its coming board meetings. The Bettendorf Board of Education will approve the final Return to Learn plans in early August.

According to the school district, staff are scheduled to return to work on Monday, August 17 and the first day of the 2020 - 2021 school year for students will be Monday, August 24.

For more information about this plan, you can visit the Bettendorf Community School District’s website.

