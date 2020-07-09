Advertisement

Camanche City Hall closes temporarily amid coronavirus concerns

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - Camanche City Hall has closed temporarily due to the potential exposure of city staff to the coronavirus, the city said in a post on its Facebook page.

City Hall staff will still be accessible through telephone message and email but may not be accessible immediately, according to the post.

Offices will remain closed to the public until Monday when the city will reassess the circumstances.

“We want you to know that we are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of City Hall staff and the community,” city officials said in the post. “We will continue to react to situations as they arise in order to maneuver through these ever-changing times. We appreciate your patience.”

Camanche City Hall temporarily closes amid coronavirus concern

