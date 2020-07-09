Canada By Rail

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Due to COVID, group travel tours with the KWQC staff in 2020 have all been cancelled. So, PSL has decided to share a travelogue; it’s a look back at Holiday Vacations’ station-hosted tours with travel groups from the Quad Cities from the past few years.

In this segment, Paula shares video highlights of the group vacation she hosted to Canada: “Railroading Through the Rockies”! Featured:

Port Angeles, WA (Twilight fans will recognize the town as depicted in the Stephanie Meyers’ books & movies)

Butchart Gardens (among the Top 5 garden destinations in the world--one million people visit annually)

Vancouver (full of attractions!)

Columbia Icefield

Banff

Special thanks to Paula’s husband, David Sands, for shooting and editing all the Holiday Vacations videos for PSL!

