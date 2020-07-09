Clinton man killed in fatal motorcycle crash in Jackson County

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was killed in a motorcycle crash north of Sabula on the causeway, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release Thursday.

Deputies responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say 72-year-old Thomas L. Thomas was driving south on the Sabula causeway when his motorcycle veered into the opposite lane, struck the guardrail and was ejected from his motorcycle.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Preston Police Department, Sabula Rescue and Fire, Sabula EMS, and the Savanna Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.