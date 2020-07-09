CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police seeking man wanted in robbery, firearm case

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Drew Gambleton, 22, is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say he is 5-feet-7-inches tall, 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

