CRIME STOPPERS: Dump truck, other items stolen in burglary at Moline construction company

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is looking for the person or persons who broke into a Moline construction company and stole items.

The break-in at Emery Construction, 1202 4th Avenue, happened sometime during the overnight hours between June 15 and 16, according to police.

Multiple tools and a couch were stolen. A 2003 Ford F450 dump truck also was taken but was later recovered.

Police ask anyone with information about this burglary to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.