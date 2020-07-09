CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigating hit-and-run crash in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously injured earlier this month.

Around 9:30 p.m. July 1, officers were called to the area of 17th Street and 10th Avenue for a hit-and-run crash.

They learned a 48-year-old woman was struck by a car that then left the scene. The woman suffered a life-threatening head injury and was airlifted for treatment.

The car that fled is described as a white 4-door sedan that would have sustained front-end damage, including a missing headlight.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

