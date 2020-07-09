East Moline School District releases tentative “Return to Learn” plan

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Schools across the country and in the Quad Cities continue to work on their plans to return to classes. East Moline School District’s Superintendent Dr. Kristin Humphries just released their own tentative plan on Tuesday and is asking for parent feedback. Humphries says they’ve been working on the plan for the past four months, making sure to include teachers in their planning sessions.

Students can either be fully remote or in a hybrid system. A hybrid system would include Monday being a remote-learning day, then two days in-person, and two more remote days.

Certain classes would be in-person, like English Language Arts and Math in Elementary School. Then remote classes for those students would include Science, Social Studies, Library & Computer Skills, Physical Education, and Music.

Middle School students will have in-person classes for English Language Arts, Math, Science, and Social Studies subjects. Then middle schoolers will continue to work on those core subjects as well as exploratory subjects and Physical Education remotely.

"Even though it'll be remote learning, attendance and grades will be taken. It's important for us to stress learning doesn't stop," says Dr. Humphries.

The school hours would also differ, elementary school being from 7:40 A.M. to 12:40 P.M., and middle schools being open from 9 A.M. to 2:15 P.M. Staff would have prep time and lunches before and after school instead of during with the new adjustment.

Per state guidelines, PPE will also be required for all students and staff in Illinois, as well as social distancing. "If one teacher were to see all students in a school building, it could be very problematic if that teacher or student were to get COVID. That also means if any classroom with a positive test from a student or employee, that whole classroom would need to self-quarantine for 14 days. That would mean we'd need to switch just that classroom over remote for that classroom for the quarantine period," explains Dr. Humphries.

Parents are asked to fill out a survey online with their input by 5 P.M. on Thursday. The school district will then turn a plan into the Board of Education the following week. We're told about 20-percent of parents are interested in remote learning so far.

Dr. Humphries says another issue they're facing is a shortage of substitute teachers, so they plan to use internal staff. They also anticipate a delay and possible reduction of tax revenues for this school year.

You can watch Dr. Humphries’ full presentation here.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.