Advertisement

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

Michael Cohen arrives at his Manhattan apartment, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in New York.
Michael Cohen arrives at his Manhattan apartment, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was returned to federal prison, weeks after his early release to serve the remainder of his sentence at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, the federal Bureau of Prisons said Thursday.

In a statement to The Associated Press, the Bureau of Prisons said Cohen had “refused the conditions of his home confinement and as a result, has been returned to a BOP facility.” His return to prison comes days after the New York Post published photos of him and his wife enjoying an outdoor meal with friends at a restaurant near his Manhattan home.

Cohen, who pleaded guilty to tax evasion, campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress, had been released May 21 on furlough as part of an attempt to slow the spread of the virus in federal prisons. Cohen, 53, began serving his sentence in May 2019 and had been scheduled to remain in prison until November 2021.

Cohen’s convictions were related to crimes including dodging taxes on $4 million in income from his taxi business, lying during congressional testimony about the timing of discussions around an abandoned plan to build a Trump Tower in Russia, and orchestrating payments to two women to keep them from talking publicly about alleged affairs with Trump. Prosecutors said the payments amounted to illegal campaign contributions. Trump, who denied the affairs, said any payments were a personal matter.

Cohen was once one of Trump’s closest advisors but became a loud critic after pleading guilty.

A federal judge had denied Cohen’s attempt for an early release to home confinement after serving 10 months in prison and said in a May ruling that it “appears to be just another effort to inject himself into the news cycle.” But the Bureau of Prisons can move prisoners to home confinement without a judicial order.

Prison advocates and congressional leaders had pressed the Justice Department to release at-risk inmates, arguing that the public health guidance to stay 6 feet (2 meters) away from other people is nearly impossible behind bars.

Attorney General William Barr ordered the Bureau of Prisons to increase the use of home confinement and expedite the release of eligible high-risk inmates, beginning at three prisons identified as coronavirus hot spots. Otisville, where Cohen was housed, was not one of those facilities.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

AP source: Feds feared Epstein confidant might kill herself

Updated: seconds ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The steps to ensure Maxwell's safety while she's locked up at a federal jail in New York City extend far beyond the measures federal officials took when they first arrested her in New Hampshire last week.

News

Illinois health officials announce 1,018 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths

Updated: moments ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH is reporting a total of 150,450 cases, including 7,119 deaths.

National Politics

No peeking, voters: Court keeps Trump taxes private for now

Updated: moments ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The Supreme Court issued a mixed verdict Thursday on demands for President Donald Trump’s financial records that will keep his tax returns, banking and other documents out of the public eye for the time being.

National

Ousted NY prosecutor tells panel Barr ‘urged’ him to resign

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Geoffrey Berman, the former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, is providing the committee with a detailed account behind closed doors.

National

Justices rule swath of Oklahoma remains tribal reservation

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The court's 5-4 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, means that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases against American Indian defendants in parts of Oklahoma that include most of Tulsa.

Latest News

Coronavirus

WHO: Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions — after more than 200 scientists urged the agency to do so.

National

Teams search for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera at California lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW DALTON
Authorities were searching the waters of a Southern California lake Thursday for “Glee” star Naya Rivera a day after her 4-year-old son was found alone on a rented boat.

National

Police: 5 arrested in Los Angeles death of rapper Pop Smoke

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STEFANIE DAZIO
Authorities believe rising rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a Los Angeles home-invasion robbery in February after his social media posts led five suspects to the house he was renting, police said after detectives arrested the group Thursday morning.

National

Missing Seoul mayor’s body found after massive search

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press
Police say Park Won-soon’s body was located in hills in northern Seoul early Friday, more than seven hours after they launched a massive search for him.

News

Whiteside County Fair canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Whiteside County Fair has been canceled, the fair board said Thursday.