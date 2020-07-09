First Alert Day For Severe Storms 2PM-10PM

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - A First Alert Day is in effect from 2PM-10PM for strong to severe thunderstorms over the QCA. A potent system will arrive during the warmest time of day along with a cold front. This will result in storms developing early this afternoon with torrential rain. As they push east they may be able to produce winds of 70mph. It appears areas along and north of I-80 will have the highest threat for severe weather this afternoon. Rainfall amounts may approach 2-3″ in some areas, while most of the area has been dry recently there may be some localized flash flooding, especially for folks who saw slow moving storms yesterday. The strongest storms will be east of our area by 10PM, but a few showers may linger into tomorrow morning. As far as temps go, we will likely warm to near 90 degrees with morning sunshine before clouds increase and halt the warming. With humidity factored in, it may feel close to 100 again at times.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

