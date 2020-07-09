Advertisement

First Alert Day For Strong Storms Between 2PM-10PM

Strong storms this afternoon.
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day is in effect from 2PM-10PM for strong to severe thunderstorms over the QCA.  A potent system will arrive during the warmest time of day along with a cold front.  This will result in storms developing early this afternoon with torrential rain.  As they push east they may be able to produce winds of 70mph.  It appears areas along and north of I-80 will have the highest threat for severe weather this afternoon.  Rainfall amounts may approach 2-3″ in some areas, while most of the area has been dry recently there may be some localized flash flooding, especially for folks who saw slow moving storms yesterday.  The strongest storms will be east of our area by 10PM, but a few showers may linger into tomorrow morning.  As far as temps go, we will likely warm to near 90 degrees with morning sunshine before clouds increase and halt the warming.  With humidity factored in, it may feel close to 100 again at times.

TODAY: Strong afternoon storms.  High: 90°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms. Low: 68°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 87°.Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KWQC

First Alert Day For Severe Storms 2PM-10PM

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Strong Storms this afternoon and evening.

News

Pleasant Valley School District releases draft Return to Learn plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Pleasant Valley School District has released a draft of its Return to Learn plan.

News

Bettendorf Community School District releases draft Return to Learn plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Bettendorf Community School District released its draft Return to Learn plan on Wednesday.

News

United Township High School releases tentative Return to Learn plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
United Township High School in East Moline released its tentative Return to Learn plan on Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Pleasant Valley School District releases draft Return to Learn plan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The school district has three potential options in place including on-site, hybrid and online learning.

News

Wednesday night warm & muggy, Thursday more strong storms

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
A First Alert Day for heat and humidity on Wednesday, July 8th

News

United Township High School releases tentative Return to Learn plan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The school board developed a mixed plan for the fall where both remote and in-person learning will be implemented.

News

Bettendorf Community School District releases draft Return to Learn plan

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Its plan includes three potential learning model options: on-site, hybrid and remote learning.

News

East Moline School District releases tentative “Return to Learn” plan

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Students can either be fully remote or in a hybrid system. A hybrid system would include Monday being a remote-learning day, then two days in-person, and two more remote days.

News

Storm damage on Marquette Street in Davenport

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The storm caused power lines, utility poles and trees to fall as it moved through.