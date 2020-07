Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A federal appeals court says a Davenport officer who stomped on the ankle of a suspect used unreasonable force but nonetheless cannot be held liable. The 2015 stomp by officer Brian Stevens allegedly broke the ankle of suspect Juan Shelton, who was pinned down by five officers at the time. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals says that Stevens enjoys qualified immunity and therefore cannot be sued for excessive force. The court says that it was unreasonable for Stevens to stomp on Shelton's ankle under the circumstances, but that officers cannot be held liable for such split-second decisions.

UNDATED (AP) — Worker advocates have filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging that meat processing companies Tyson and JBS have engaged in racial discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic. The complaint filed Wednesday alleges the meatpacking companies haven't implemented appropriate social distancing on production lines or slowed production speeds. As a result, it says, Hispanic, Black and Asian workers have suffered. The complaint alleges the policies violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects individuals from racial discrimination by recipients of federal financial assistance. The companies have together received more than $150 million from USDA programs this year.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. energy boom and strong backing from President Donald Trump propelled a major expansion of the nation’s sprawling oil and gas pipeline network in the past decade. But mounting political pressure and legal setbacks have put its future growth in doubt — even as the pandemic saps demand for fuel. Two major oil pipelines in the Midwest suffered courtroom blows this week and utilities in the Southeast cancelled plans for an $8 billion gas transmission line. Industry executives acknowledge their opponents have found some success in the courts, but say demand will rebound and pipelines are the safest way to move oil.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police in Iowa City have arrested a man accused of assaulting a Black woman while directing racial slurs at her. The Iowa City Press Citizen reports officers were called at about 3 a.m. Thursday to Cross Park Place, a building which houses people experiencing chronic homelessness. Police were told an intoxicated resident was refusing to leave the lobby and was being “verbally abuse and racist” toward an employee. Police say responding officers found 68-year-old Ronal Rarey assaulting the woman while armed with a knife.He faces charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, among other charges.