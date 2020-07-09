Advertisement

How heat and humidity cause “pop-up” storms, and sometimes flooding!

"Air-Mass" Thunderstorms - a fixture of hot and humid afternoons
Life cycle of a pop-up shower
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Well, we’ve had our share of heat and humidity, lately. And, heavy rain! This is because of what are known as “Air-Mass” thunderstorms, or “pop-up” storms! The air mass in question is the hot and humid air mass that contains plenty of heat that provides the energy to form the storms quickly, and plenty of humidity that can lead to copious amounts of torrential rain and limit visibility. The more heat and humidity, the stronger and wetter the storm! Here’s how it works. The first step is when all that hot air rises into the sky as a moisture laden updraft. At a certain point of altitude, the moisture cools enough to condense, forming a cumulus cloud. The cumulus cloud continues to grow taller as more humid air is pushed up into it from the rising updraft. When the cloud can grow no more, it starts to rain. Extremely high rainfall rates (higher when there is more heat and humidity) bring down cool air from the sky. That heavier cool air starts to crush and cut off the warm updraft which leaves the cloud no longer able to grow. It rains itself out! Many times, on a very hot and humid day, the rain can be so heavy that it causes flash flooding. With no more updraft the cloud will eventually evaporate and disappear. Since these storms literally form inside what are usually stagnant air masses, they move very little. That, also, contributes to the excessive rainfall and flooding as most if not all the rain will fall in one general area.

