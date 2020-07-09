Advertisement

Illinois health officials announce 1,018 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths

(MGN Image)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,018 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

- Kane County: 1 female 90s

- Kendall County: 1 male 50s

- McLean County: 1 female 80s

- Out of State: 1 female 50s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

IDPH is reporting a total of 150,450 cases, including 7,119 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 36,180 tests for a total of 1,878,756. 

Health officials said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 2 –July 8 is 2.6%.  

As of Wednesday night, 1,507 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  IDPH said of those, 317 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

