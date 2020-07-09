Multiple teams in Iowa have seasons come to an end due to COVID-19

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The number one baseball team in Iowa’s Class 4A will not have a chance to bring home a state title this season. Dowling Catholic endied their year after someone near the team tested positive for coronavirus. The Maroons were the second team in the state to have to shut down for the year due to a positive test result. Now the IHSAA is looking into what that means for sports going forward, including fall sports like football.

