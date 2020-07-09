Advertisement

Multiple teams in Iowa have seasons come to an end due to COVID-19

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The number one baseball team in Iowa’s Class 4A will not have a chance to bring home a state title this season. Dowling Catholic endied their year after someone near the team tested positive for coronavirus. The Maroons were the second team in the state to have to shut down for the year due to a positive test result. Now the IHSAA is looking into what that means for sports going forward, including fall sports like football.

News

Western Big Six announces football schedule amidst COVID-19 Concerns

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT
|
By Michael Tilka
Western Big Six announces football schedule

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Sports

Dakota Bacus Joins The Return Of Baseball

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT
Moline native Dakota Bacus will be playing in the bigs for the first time in his career as apart of the Washington Nationals.

News

Local

Sports

High school baseball/softball 7-1

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
TV6 Sports highlights 7-1

Sports

Central DeWitt outlasts Camanche

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Sports

Steve Schafer introduced as Augustana's new men's basketball coach

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
The 2001 Augustana grad is returning back to Rock Island to take over for his former coach.

Sports

Minor League Baseball season canceled

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
|
By Michael Tilka
Minor League Baseball season canceled