Pleasant Valley School District releases draft Return to Learn plan

By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Pleasant Valley School District has released a draft of its Return to Learn plan.

According to the school district, the goal is to return to complete in-person learning but it realizes that may not be possible.

For now, the school district has three potential options in place including on-site learning, hybrid learning and online learning.

On-Site Learning: 100% of students physically in the buildings

  • Students will follow a traditional schedule with traditional classroom structure.

Hybrid Learning: Some students will be in school while others will work online from home, likely switching back and forth each day. All students are required to participate every day.

  • When students are in the classroom, a traditional schedule will be followed with traditional classroom structure
  • When students are at home, instruction will be delivered live, recorded or independent with guidance from the teacher.

Required Continuous Learning: 100% online. All students are required to participate every day.

  • Instruction will be delivered live, recorded or independent with guidance from the teacher.

The school district said it plans to announce its intended learning model on July 31.

School is scheduled to start on August 24.

For more information about the Pleasant Valley School District’s Return to Learn plan, you can visit its website.

