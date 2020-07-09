QC-Wide First Day Project collecting school supplies for students

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Every year since 2006, the Quad City-Wide First Day Project works to collect school supply donations for students in the Quad Cities area.

The school supply drive is a collaboration among six Quad City area school districts: Bettendorf, Davenport, East Moline/UT, Moline-Coal Valley, Rock Island-Milan and Pleasant Valley.

The school supply drive is still on this year even though there are many undetermined variables regarding students attending classrooms this fall. Volunteers say the need for school supplies is still there either way for students to be able to do school work at home.

School Supplies Needed

Pencils

Pens

Crayons

Composition notebooks

Pocket folders

Spiral notebooks

Pencil cases

Headphones

Washable Markers

Colored Pencils

Scissors

Glue sticks

Watercolor Paints

Loose-Leaf Paper

Rulers

Donations will be accepted weekdays at the below school district locations. In the midst of Iowa and Illinois COVID-19 guidelines, please call first before dropping off supplies.

IOWA (July 1 – July 31)

Bettendorf CSD Administration Center

3311 18th St., Bettendorf (563) 359-3681

Davenport Community School District

1702 Main St., Davenport (Monday – Thursday) (563) 445-5000

Pleasant Valley High School

604 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf (563) 332-5151

ILLINOIS (July 1 - 26)

East Moline / United Township

Call (309) 236-0058

Moline SD Administration Center

1619 11th Ave., Moline 309-743-1600

Rock Island/Milan SD Administration Center

2101 6th Ave., Rock Island 309-793-5900

OTHER COLLECTION SITES:

Ascentra Credit Union

Bettendorf, Davenport & Moline locations, July 3-August 3

Carpetland

Davenport and Moline locations, July 6 - August 2

MelFoster Co.

Moline, Bettendorf and Davenport locations, July 1 - 31

Chris Elsberg State Farm Insurance

Agency – 855 46th Avenue, Rock Island, July 1 - 26

Bethany For Children and Families

1830 6th Avenue, Moline

EVENTS:

United Way “Stock the Schools,” @ Quad City Times

500 E Third Street 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16

Bikers 4 Backpacks

Monetary donations only Sunday, July 26

Any updates will be posted on the QC Wide First Day Project Facebook page.

