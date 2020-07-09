QC-Wide First Day Project collecting school supplies for students
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Every year since 2006, the Quad City-Wide First Day Project works to collect school supply donations for students in the Quad Cities area.
The school supply drive is a collaboration among six Quad City area school districts: Bettendorf, Davenport, East Moline/UT, Moline-Coal Valley, Rock Island-Milan and Pleasant Valley.
The school supply drive is still on this year even though there are many undetermined variables regarding students attending classrooms this fall. Volunteers say the need for school supplies is still there either way for students to be able to do school work at home.
School Supplies Needed
- Pencils
- Pens
- Crayons
- Composition notebooks
- Pocket folders
- Spiral notebooks
- Pencil cases
- Headphones
- Washable Markers
- Colored Pencils
- Scissors
- Glue sticks
- Watercolor Paints
- Loose-Leaf Paper
- Rulers
Donations will be accepted weekdays at the below school district locations. In the midst of Iowa and Illinois COVID-19 guidelines, please call first before dropping off supplies.
IOWA (July 1 – July 31)
Bettendorf CSD Administration Center
3311 18th St., Bettendorf (563) 359-3681
Davenport Community School District
1702 Main St., Davenport (Monday – Thursday) (563) 445-5000
Pleasant Valley High School
604 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf (563) 332-5151
ILLINOIS (July 1 - 26)
East Moline / United Township
Call (309) 236-0058
Moline SD Administration Center
1619 11th Ave., Moline 309-743-1600
Rock Island/Milan SD Administration Center
2101 6th Ave., Rock Island 309-793-5900
OTHER COLLECTION SITES:
Ascentra Credit Union
Bettendorf, Davenport & Moline locations, July 3-August 3
Carpetland
Davenport and Moline locations, July 6 - August 2
MelFoster Co.
Moline, Bettendorf and Davenport locations, July 1 - 31
Chris Elsberg State Farm Insurance
Agency – 855 46th Avenue, Rock Island, July 1 - 26
Bethany For Children and Families
1830 6th Avenue, Moline
EVENTS:
United Way “Stock the Schools,” @ Quad City Times
500 E Third Street 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16
Bikers 4 Backpacks
Monetary donations only Sunday, July 26
Any updates will be posted on the QC Wide First Day Project Facebook page.
