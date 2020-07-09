Advertisement

Sixty-five more cases reported in Scott County over 24-hour period

Coronavirus
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - At least 65 new coronavirus cases were reported between Wednesday and Thursday morning, bringing the total number to 913.

Statewide, 669 new coronavirus cases and seven cases were reported. That brings the total number of cases to 33,012 and 739 deaths, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

The site, which shows the data in real-time, also showed that 352,106 people have been tested and 26,232 have recovered.

As of Tuesday, 165 people were hospitalized statewide.

A breakdown of local cases includes:

  • Scott County, 913 confirmed cases (15,556 tested); 10 deaths; 596 recovered;
  • Muscatine County, 676 confirmed cases (5,069 tested); 44 deaths; 560 recovered.
  • Louisa County, 363 confirmed cases (1,490 tested); 13 deaths; 342 recovered.
  • Des Moines County, 95 confirmed cases (2,971 tested); two deaths; 79 recovered.
  • Henry County, 89 confirmed cases (1,785 tested); three deaths; 77 recovered.
  • Lee County, 55 confirmed cases (2,057 tested); two death; 42 recovered.
  • Jackson County, 44 confirmed cases (1,449) tested); no deaths; 16 recovered.
  • Clinton County, 119 confirmed cases (3,581 tested); one death; 69 recovered.
  • Cedar County, 86 confirmed cases (1,761 tested); one death; 69 recovered.

