Storm damage on Marquette Street in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Marquette Street between W. 16th and W. 17th Street was temporarily closed due to storm damage on Wednesday afternoon.

The storm caused power lines, utility poles and trees to fall as it moved through.

A neighbor, Michael Miller, told TV6 he saw lightning strike a tree in the area, which caused a ripple effect on power lines in the area.

“I was sitting out on my front porch, just got done watering my flowers and I noticed it was really calm. Something made me turn around and look and I saw a lightning bolt hit that tree,” Miller said. “Then after that once that fell that pole went and this one came crashing down. It’s a very lucky thing. During rush hour this street’s pretty packed.”

He said people were attempting to drive under the downed wires, but police shut the street down.

MidAmerican and Davenport Police were on the scene.

The street was reopened around 5:00 p.m.

Police said no injuries were reported.

