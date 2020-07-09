United Township High School releases tentative Return to Learn plan

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - United Township High School in East Moline released its tentative Return to Learn plan on Wednesday.

The school board said it has been developing a mixed plan for the fall where both remote and in-person learning will be implemented.

According to its plan, students will be split up with some classes being on “A” days and others being on “B” days.

The school board says students will be separated by a nearly two hour period where cleaning, staff lunch and remote learning time will take place.

The school board voted on this plan on Wednesday where Superintendent Jay Morrow said it will be a “fluid plan,” meaning it may change slightly over time.

For more information about the United Township High School Return to Learn plan, you can visit its website.

