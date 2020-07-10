8 Day Stretch In 90s Comes To An End Today

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Today will end an 8 day stretch of days in the 90s in the QC. Over the last 30 years we have only seen 8 days in a row in the 90s or longer 5 other times. The most recent was last year from late June into early July. Before that it was 2005 when we went 13 days in a row with highs in the 90s. 2005 is our longest such stretch in the last 30 years too. The other years 1994 with a 10 day stretch, 1995 and 1999 with 8 days in a row as well. Yes we get to 90 degrees every summer, but it’s not often we have stretches like we just went through.

