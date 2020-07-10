Advertisement

All active registered Scott County voters to receive absentee ballot requests

By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Auditor announced all active registered voters in Scott County will receive absentee ballot requests for the November 3rd General Election.

Scott County Auditor Roxanna Mortiz said the COVID-19 pandemic made this action necessary to help slow the spread of the disease and protect poll workers.

“The need for this action only grew as COVID-19 numbers exploded nationally, and grew at an alarming rate in Iowa and the Quad Cities, including Scott County. That is when I decided that we have to take action now,” Mortiz said in a news release.

Moritz said she plans on sending out the mail in August so voters have plenty of time to fill out and return their request forms before the election. The forms will include prepaid postage so they can be mailed back without cost to voters.

Many other county auditors in Iowa have decided to mail absentee ballot requests as well, including in Polk, Linn, Woodbury, Blackhawk, Dubuque, Clinton and other counties, Mortiz said.

