Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Kansas City Girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.(KCK Police)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.

3-year-old Olivia Jansen is 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, has brown hair and blue-green eyes.

She was dressed in pajamas -- pink top and purple or teal bottom and her hair was in a pony tail.

Officials say Olivia’s father discovered she was missing after he woke up around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. The back door of the residence, located at 4444 Gibbs Road, Kansas City, KS was left standing open.

Investigators believe she was taken from the home.

Call 911 immediately if you see Olivia. If you have other information, please call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department at 913-596-3000.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

WATCH: M.L. Kapp Generating Station in Clinton imploded Friday

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
M.L. Kapp Generating Station, 2001 Beaver Channel Parkway, Clinton, was imploded Friday.

News

M.L. Kapp Generating Station in Clinton imploded Friday

Updated: 40 minutes ago
M.L. Kapp Generating Station in Clinton was imploded on Friday.

News

Iowa reports 744 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Iowa public health officials reported 744 new confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, the state’s coronavirus website shows.

Local

Firefighters respond to Davenport house fire early Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Davenport Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire at the corner of Diehn and South Birchwood Avenue.

News

School districts could face teacher shortage

Updated: 7 hours ago
Schools across the nation and in the QCA are preparing for this upcoming school year.

Latest News

News

Quad City Tennis Club holds groundbreaking for new courts

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Quad City Tennis Club held a groundbreaking Thursday for its two new outdoor tennis courts and a viewing area near SouthPark Mall in Moline.

News

Genesis CEO talks about surge of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
Genesis medical center in Davenport is preparing for another surge in COVID-19 cases.

KWQC

8 Day Stretch In 90s Comes To An End Today

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Warm start to July

News

Car hits Davenport home, causes gas leak

Updated: 14 hours ago
A car struck a house in the 2800 block of Harrison Street and caused a gas leak, according to Davenport police.

News

Scott County votes to ‘strongly encourage’ wearing face masks

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Scott County Board of Supervisors voted to “strongly encourage” people to wear face masks on Thursday, instead of making it a requirement.

Car hits Davenport home, causes gas leak

Updated: 14 hours ago