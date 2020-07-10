Advertisement

Birdies For Charity

Deadline to sign up is July 12th!
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

During a normal year, this would be John Deere Classic week in the QCA. The tourney, like so many other favorite events and festivals was cancelled for 2020. But the Birdies For Charity program is still going strong! To join the effort to support your favorite charity, head to the JDC website or BirdiesForCharity.com to sign up before the Sunday, July 12th, deadline! This applies for both online or mail-in pledges.

Andrew Lehman, John Deere Classic Assistant Tournament Director, was a guest on PSL to remind Quad Citians how important the annual fundraiser is to the community at-large.

Since the inception of the program, Birdies For Charity has raised over $120 million for Quad Cities and other regional non-profits. Last year alone, it raised over $13.8 million dollars for 542 local and regional charities! 100% of the money raised goes to your choice of organizations.

To participate, simply go to the website, select a charity from the drop down menu at the pledge page. Minimum donation is $20.

Have you made your donation to your favorite charity yet? The window is closing! https://birdiesforcharity.com/donate

Posted by John Deere Classic on Friday, June 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Postcards From Ireland

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Here's another way to travel vicariously by viewing beautiful footage from another of the KWQC-sponsored Holiday Vacations tours of the past. This is a picture gallery of one of Paula's all-time favorite trips---to the Emerald Isle!

Local

Firefighters respond to Davenport house fire early Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Davenport Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire at the corner of Diehn and South Birchwood Avenue.

News

School districts could face teacher shortage

Updated: 4 hours ago
Schools across the nation and in the QCA are preparing for this upcoming school year.

News

Quad City Tennis Club holds groundbreaking for new courts

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Quad City Tennis Club held a groundbreaking Thursday for its two new outdoor tennis courts and a viewing area near SouthPark Mall in Moline.

Latest News

News

Genesis CEO talks about surge of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
Genesis medical center in Davenport is preparing for another surge in COVID-19 cases.

KWQC

8 Day Stretch In 90s Comes To An End Today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Warm start to July

News

Car hits Davenport home, causes gas leak

Updated: 11 hours ago
A car struck a house in the 2800 block of Harrison Street and caused a gas leak, according to Davenport police.

News

Scott County votes to ‘strongly encourage’ wearing face masks

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Scott County Board of Supervisors voted to “strongly encourage” people to wear face masks on Thursday, instead of making it a requirement.

Car hits Davenport home, causes gas leak

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Car hits Davenport home, causes gas leak

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Davenport police said a car struck a house in the 2800 block of Harrison Street.