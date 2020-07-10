DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

During a normal year, this would be John Deere Classic week in the QCA. The tourney, like so many other favorite events and festivals was cancelled for 2020. But the Birdies For Charity program is still going strong! To join the effort to support your favorite charity, head to the JDC website or BirdiesForCharity.com to sign up before the Sunday, July 12th, deadline! This applies for both online or mail-in pledges.

Andrew Lehman, John Deere Classic Assistant Tournament Director, was a guest on PSL to remind Quad Citians how important the annual fundraiser is to the community at-large.

Since the inception of the program, Birdies For Charity has raised over $120 million for Quad Cities and other regional non-profits. Last year alone, it raised over $13.8 million dollars for 542 local and regional charities! 100% of the money raised goes to your choice of organizations.

To participate, simply go to the website, select a charity from the drop down menu at the pledge page. Minimum donation is $20.

