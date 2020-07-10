Advertisement

Car hits house, causes gas leak on Harrison Street

(MGN)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A car struck a house in the 2800 block of Harrison Street and caused a gas leak, according to Davenport police.

Police responded after a call came in at 8:50 p.m.

People in the surrounding houses have been evacuated and MidAmerican Energy crews are at the scene, police said.

Police said they’ve blocked off southbound Harrison Street at 30th Street.

TV6 has a crew on the way and will provide updates as more information comes in.

