Advertisement

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office implements body cameras

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced its deputies will now be using body-worn cameras.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced its deputies will now be using body-worn cameras.(Clinton County Sheriff’s Office)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced its deputies will now be using body-worn cameras.

In a news release, Sheriff Rick Lincoln said Chief Deputy Steve Diesch noticed a need for body-worn cameras. 

Diesch began researching body-worn camera systems and policies in 2018, according to the sheriff’s office. Upon his research, Diesch selected the Panasonic Arbitrator Body Worn Cameras due to its compatibility with their current Arbitrator Mobile Video Recording in-car camera system.

Lincoln said videos will be stored on current county owned servers instead of paying a recurring subscription cost for off site video storage that other systems require.

The sheriff’s office said it gave consideration to taxpayers by implementing the cameras in a cost effective way.

Lincoln said the intention for the body-worn cameras is to provide safety and transparency for the public and sheriff’s office personnel.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

All active registered Scott County voters to receive absentee ballot requests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Scott County Auditor plans to send out the mail in August.

Crime

Geneseo man charged in string of bank robberies sentenced to 135 months in federal prison

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Geneseo man who pleaded guilty to robbing five banks across the Quad-Cities in 2019 was sentenced Thursday to 135 months – or more than 11 years – in federal prison.

News

Trial delayed in the murder of Mollie Tibbetts

Updated: 2 hours ago
The man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts will now wait until 2021 to face trial due to concerns and issues arising from COVID-19.

Crime

East Moline police searching for woman wanted in July 3 shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The East Moline Police Department is looking for a woman wanted in connection with a shooting that left one person injured earlier this month.

Latest News

News

Illinois health officials announce 1,317 new COVID-19 cases, 25 additional deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH is reporting a total of 151,767 cases, including 7,144 deaths.

News

Davenport police ask for public’s help locating missing 10-year-old girl

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Breasia Terrell,10, was last seen at the 2700 block of E 53rd Street in Davenport, police said.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 24 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials said there are 12 patients being hospitalized.

Crime

Man pleads guilty in Clinton fatal hit-and-run

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
An Illinois man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed 42-year-old Emiliano Barrios in August.

Local

WATCH: M.L. Kapp Generating Station in Clinton imploded Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
M.L. Kapp Generating Station, 2001 Beaver Channel Parkway, Clinton, was imploded Friday.

News

M.L. Kapp Generating Station in Clinton imploded Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
M.L. Kapp Generating Station in Clinton was imploded on Friday.