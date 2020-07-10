Clinton County Sheriff’s Office implements body cameras

CLINTON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced its deputies will now be using body-worn cameras.

In a news release, Sheriff Rick Lincoln said Chief Deputy Steve Diesch noticed a need for body-worn cameras.

Diesch began researching body-worn camera systems and policies in 2018, according to the sheriff’s office. Upon his research, Diesch selected the Panasonic Arbitrator Body Worn Cameras due to its compatibility with their current Arbitrator Mobile Video Recording in-car camera system.

Lincoln said videos will be stored on current county owned servers instead of paying a recurring subscription cost for off site video storage that other systems require.

The sheriff’s office said it gave consideration to taxpayers by implementing the cameras in a cost effective way.

Lincoln said the intention for the body-worn cameras is to provide safety and transparency for the public and sheriff’s office personnel.

