Davenport police ask for public’s help locating missing 10-year-old girl

Breasia Terrell,10, has been reported as a missing person, according to Davenport police.(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

Breasia Terrell has been reported as a missing person. Police said she was last seen during the early hours on Friday, July 10 in the 2700 block of E 53rd Street in Davenport.

Police said Breasia was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts and flip flops.

If you have information about where Breasia might be, police ask you to call 9-1-1.

Below is the missing person poster the Davenport Police Department shared with TV6.

