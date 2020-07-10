Davenport police ask for public’s help locating missing 10-year-old girl
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 10-year-old girl.
Breasia Terrell has been reported as a missing person. Police said she was last seen during the early hours on Friday, July 10 in the 2700 block of E 53rd Street in Davenport.
Police said Breasia was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts and flip flops.
If you have information about where Breasia might be, police ask you to call 9-1-1.
Below is the missing person poster the Davenport Police Department shared with TV6.
