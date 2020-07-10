Advertisement

East Moline police searching for woman wanted in July 3 shooting

East Moline police have obtained an arrest warrant for Candice C. Leshoure, 36, of East Moline, for one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony, and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is looking for a woman wanted in connection with a shooting that left one person injured earlier this month.

Police said they obtained an arrest warrant Friday for Candice C. Leshoure, 36, of East Moline, for one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony, and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony.

Bond on the warrant is set at $500,000. 

At 11:19 p.m. July 3, East Moline officers responded to the 1500 block of 11th Avenue for shots fired. Officers located a person who was transported to Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a web tip. Police urge the public not to approach Leshoure.

Tips can remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.

