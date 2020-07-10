Advertisement

First QCA La Michoacana opens in Silvis

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Hispanic consumers in the United States make up a total of $1.5 trillion dollars in buying power, that’s up 212% this decade according to a study from the University of Georgia. More Latino-owned businesses are popping up all over the country, including in the Quad Cities. 

La Michoacana and La Canasta Bakery just opened this week and they say business is already booming. La Michoacana specializes in ice cream and paletas (Mexican popsicles) in addition to other Mexican treats. La Canasta Bakery has a variety of freshly baked breads within every hour.

"La Michoacana is very well known, the Mexican bakery is known worldwide and it's something the Quad Cities doesn't have," says Gerardo Chavez, owner of the business. He says they've bee working on the store for about two years, but it was delayed due to them needing special equipment that's only made in Mexico. 

This is the first Michoacana to open in the Quad Cities, as most other stores are in the Chicago suburbs. The new business offers a piece of home to many Quad Citians like Patty Casas, who’s already visited the store three times, “in the mornings especially with the pan dulce, the fresh bread... it reminds me of las panaderías in Mexico. It reminds me of my childhood, the paletas remind me of my childhood. It’s so important to have.”

Emilia Aceviz was so excited to enter the business for the first time, she did a Facebook Live as she walked around, showing her friends the exciting moment. "It draws more of the community to have local businesses in the area and to expand too," says Aceviz.

Chavez says within their first two days, over 2,000 popsicles were sold. The business is working on getting a menu in both English and Spanish up by the end of the week, as well as a Facebook page. 

The week has been “nonstop” according to Chavez, who says they can’t keep up with customer demand, “we can’t fill it up. We fill it up, we bring 3 trays and in 5 minutes it’s gone.”

There are over 200 flavors of paletas and ice cream, all of which are homemade and made with natural ingredients. Their most popular product is a mangoneada which includes fresh mango ice cream with chamoy sauce and chunks of mango.

The store is currently open from 5 A.M. to 10 P.M., located at 917 1st Avenue in Silvis, Illinois.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police seeking man wanted in robbery, firearm case

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Drew Gambleton, 22, is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigating hit-and-run crash in Rock Island

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously injured earlier this month.

News

Friday looks a BIT less humid, and a BIT cooler...

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Friday should be warm and storm-free!

News

Moline Township Activity Center to host free summer concert series

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Moline Township Activity Center is putting on a free Summer Concert in the Park Series.

Latest News

News

Scott County votes to ‘strongly encourage’ wearing face masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The board is waiting to vote on whether they will require people to wear masks in county facilities.

Crime

CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police seeking man wanted in robbery, firearm case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Have you seen him? Drew Gambleton, 22, is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 17 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials said there are 10 patients being hospitalized.

Crime

CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigating hit-and-run crash in Rock Island

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously injured earlier this month.

Crime

CRIME STOPPERS: Dump truck, other items stolen in burglary at Moline construction company

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Moline Police Department is looking for the person or persons who broke into a Moline construction company and stole items.

News

Big Ten to limit fall sports to conference games

Updated: 4 hours ago
The league cited medical advice in reaching its decision, the biggest yet by a power conference.