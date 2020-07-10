First QCA La Michoacana opens in Silvis

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Hispanic consumers in the United States make up a total of $1.5 trillion dollars in buying power, that’s up 212% this decade according to a study from the University of Georgia. More Latino-owned businesses are popping up all over the country, including in the Quad Cities.

La Michoacana and La Canasta Bakery just opened this week and they say business is already booming. La Michoacana specializes in ice cream and paletas (Mexican popsicles) in addition to other Mexican treats. La Canasta Bakery has a variety of freshly baked breads within every hour.

"La Michoacana is very well known, the Mexican bakery is known worldwide and it's something the Quad Cities doesn't have," says Gerardo Chavez, owner of the business. He says they've bee working on the store for about two years, but it was delayed due to them needing special equipment that's only made in Mexico.

This is the first Michoacana to open in the Quad Cities, as most other stores are in the Chicago suburbs. The new business offers a piece of home to many Quad Citians like Patty Casas, who’s already visited the store three times, “in the mornings especially with the pan dulce, the fresh bread... it reminds me of las panaderías in Mexico. It reminds me of my childhood, the paletas remind me of my childhood. It’s so important to have.”

Emilia Aceviz was so excited to enter the business for the first time, she did a Facebook Live as she walked around, showing her friends the exciting moment. "It draws more of the community to have local businesses in the area and to expand too," says Aceviz.

Chavez says within their first two days, over 2,000 popsicles were sold. The business is working on getting a menu in both English and Spanish up by the end of the week, as well as a Facebook page.

The week has been “nonstop” according to Chavez, who says they can’t keep up with customer demand, “we can’t fill it up. We fill it up, we bring 3 trays and in 5 minutes it’s gone.”

There are over 200 flavors of paletas and ice cream, all of which are homemade and made with natural ingredients. Their most popular product is a mangoneada which includes fresh mango ice cream with chamoy sauce and chunks of mango.

The store is currently open from 5 A.M. to 10 P.M., located at 917 1st Avenue in Silvis, Illinois.

