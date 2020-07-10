Geneseo man charged in string of bank robberies sentenced to 135 months in federal prison

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Geneseo man who pleaded guilty to robbing five banks across the Quad-Cities in 2019 was sentenced Thursday to 135 months – or more than 11 years – in federal prison.

Christopher Lee Schultz, 42, will serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Court records show he also was ordered to pay $26,000 in restitution.

Schultz pleaded guilty in March to three counts of armed bank robbery and two counts of bank robbery in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

According to court records, the robberies occurred at:

American Bank and Trust, 2340 41st Street, Moline, on Jan. 18, 2019.

DuTrac Community Credit Union, 3100 West Kimberly Road, Davenport, on Feb. 16, 2019.

Chase Bank at 151 19th Avenue, Moline, on March 8, 2019.

IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, 2839 AAA Court, Bettendorf, on March 23, 2019.

US Bank, 3120 Middle Road, Bettendorf, on April 18, 2019.

Schultz acknowledged wearing a mask and displaying what appeared to be a handgun during each of the robberies, prosecutors said. Schultz further admitted taking more than $26,000 during the robberies

He and his co-defendant and brother, Benjamin D. Watkins, 22, also of Geneseo, were indicted in September. They initially faced charged in Scott County District Court.

Watkins, according to his federal plea agreement, drove Schultz to US Bank on April 18, 2019.

He pleaded guilty in March to armed bank robbery and was sentenced Friday to three years in federal prison. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed an additional charge stemming from the robbery at DuTrac.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.